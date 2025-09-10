Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for IRWD Q3 Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $180.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.13.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 13,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 4,232,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 147.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,165,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 616.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,993,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,036 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

