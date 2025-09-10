Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 91,508 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2,606.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,508 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR stock opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

