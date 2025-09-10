NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,418. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

