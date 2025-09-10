Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on November 14th

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $15.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $541.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $362.42 and a one year high of $543.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.92.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

