Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 42.40 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%.
Frontier Developments Stock Performance
LON FDEV opened at GBX 386 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.25. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 175.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 397. The company has a market capitalization of £144.13 million, a PE ratio of 936.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider David John Braben sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 361, for a total transaction of £102,524. Insiders sold 435,955 shares of company stock worth $162,215,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.66% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Developments
Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.
At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.
We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.
