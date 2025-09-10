Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Posts Earnings Results

Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (5.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Artisanal Spirits had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%.

Artisanal Spirits Stock Up 1.1%

ART opened at GBX 44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.20. The company has a market cap of £31.15 million, a PE ratio of -956.52 and a beta of -0.11. Artisanal Spirits has a 52 week low of GBX 31 and a 52 week high of GBX 57.

About Artisanal Spirits

About The Artisanal Spirits Company (ASC)

ASC’s purpose is to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers, creating and selling outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences around the world with an ambition to create a high quality, highly profitable and cash generative, premium global business.

Based in Edinburgh, ASC owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Single Cask Nation (SCN) and J.G.

