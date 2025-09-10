Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for SRPT Earnings

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRPT. TD Cowen cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Baird R W cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The company had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.