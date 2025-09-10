Q2 Earnings Estimate for RH Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zelman & Associates dropped their price target on shares of RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.47.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $233.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.24 and a 200 day moving average of $210.74. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.15.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The company had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. RH’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of RH by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RH by 607.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $7,872,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of RH by 421.3% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

