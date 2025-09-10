Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

NYSE:APAM opened at $46.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,976,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,769,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,464,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,233,000 after acquiring an additional 493,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

