Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Shares of LEN opened at $137.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. Lennar has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

