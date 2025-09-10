BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $8.69 on Monday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $149.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.51 million. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 621,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,623.60. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,380 shares of company stock worth $95,726. Insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 1,513.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

