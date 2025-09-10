Q1 EPS Estimate for Elemental Altus Royalties Cut by Analyst

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elemental Altus Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Elemental Altus Royalties’ FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Elemental Altus Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Elemental Altus Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.25.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

CVE ELE opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$545.26 million, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.01. Elemental Altus Royalties has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.64.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Featured Articles

