Zacks Research Upgrades Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) to “Strong-Buy”

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.63.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $273.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo has a one year low of $212.85 and a one year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,797.52. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,508 shares of company stock worth $28,428,221 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo



Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

