HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $783.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. HUYA has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 327.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

