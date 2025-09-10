Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Singular Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

FSI stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

