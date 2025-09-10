Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWFL. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 130.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 293.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

