CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 360.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,676 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $165.41.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

