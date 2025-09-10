Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $2,756,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,245,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,333,000 after purchasing an additional 54,079 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 461,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $230.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Workday

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.