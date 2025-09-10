UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Sells 50,215 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC cut its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,215 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $467,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of HIG opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average of $124.18.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

