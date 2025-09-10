Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,385. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.57.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $507.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

