Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 209.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,467 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $216.85.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VST. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

