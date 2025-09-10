Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.14.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE EG opened at $340.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.94.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.