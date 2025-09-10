Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 296,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $22.36.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

