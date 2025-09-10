Intech Investment Management LLC Has $21.64 Million Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,315 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Centene worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 203.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

