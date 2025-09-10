3,048 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $174.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

