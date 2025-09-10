Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6,013.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,970,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,810,000 after purchasing an additional 146,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,695,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,028,000 after purchasing an additional 777,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,377 shares of company stock worth $7,361,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

