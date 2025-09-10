Caxton Associates LLP Invests $1.14 Million in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after buying an additional 2,220,487 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,685,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,201,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,910,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $229.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.54 and a 200 day moving average of $241.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

