Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,990 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,366.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 234,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

