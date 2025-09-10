Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

