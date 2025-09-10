Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 81,458 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 468.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5,315.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 196,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Featured Stories
