Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.84, for a total transaction of $9,026,058.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,284,533.92. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,021 shares of company stock valued at $18,911,102. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,546.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,495.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,733.11. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,540.00 to $1,590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

