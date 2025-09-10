Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225.59 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 225.16 ($3.05), with a volume of 568009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.60 ($3.02).

Airtel Africa Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30. The firm has a market cap of £8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,445.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

Featured Articles

