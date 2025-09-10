Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

