McIlrath & Eck LLC Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands $CAG

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

