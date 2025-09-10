MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,922,000 after acquiring an additional 184,557 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 84,308 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 111.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

