McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys New Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,728 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,256,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 9.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,232,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,199,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,107,000 after purchasing an additional 333,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Arete upgraded Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Arete Research raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. Rambus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $83,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,514. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $215,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,432.08. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,686 shares of company stock worth $933,541 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

