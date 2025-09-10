MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $200.29 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.46 and its 200 day moving average is $180.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

