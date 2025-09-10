Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Up 10.2% – What’s Next?

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Approximately 49,251,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 29,207,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

Oriole Resources Trading Down 5.2%

The company has a market cap of £14.88 million, a PE ratio of -3,820.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.22.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

