Ascent Group LLC Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 242.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $556.53 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,170.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $563.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 price target (up from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

