Treatt (LON:TET) Trading Up 17.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 260. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Treatt traded as high as GBX 275.50 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 263.22 ($3.56). 1,144,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 349,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($3.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Treatt from GBX 440 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treatt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 386.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of £155.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.52.

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

