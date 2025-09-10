Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.73.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.8%

VLO stock opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average is $132.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $163.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.