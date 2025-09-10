Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenlane stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5,944.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 246.62%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenlane to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

