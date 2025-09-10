Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading 14.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) was up 14.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.95 ($0.16). Approximately 253,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 167,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.14).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.96 million, a P/E ratio of 275.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.