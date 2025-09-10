Critical Survey: SFL (NYSE:SFL) versus Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SFL and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFL 3.97% 6.67% 1.78% Golden Ocean Group 13.16% 5.56% 3.08%

Dividends

SFL pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SFL pays out 415.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golden Ocean Group pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SFL has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SFL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFL 0 0 0 1 4.00 Golden Ocean Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Golden Ocean Group has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.45%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than SFL.

Risk & Volatility

SFL has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of SFL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SFL and Golden Ocean Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFL $904.40 million 1.32 $130.65 million $0.26 31.48 Golden Ocean Group $968.42 million 1.64 $223.21 million $0.57 14.00

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than SFL. Golden Ocean Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SFL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats SFL on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned seven crude oil carriers, six oil product tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling rig, and five car carriers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Canada, Cyprus, Liberia, Namibia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 20, 2024, the company owned a fleet of 83 dry bulk vessels. Golden Ocean Group Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

