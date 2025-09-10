IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.39% of IF Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:IROQ opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $83.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.36. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

IF Bancorp Announces Dividend

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

