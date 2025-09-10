Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Declines By 19.5%

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $301,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA:IBIF opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.
iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
