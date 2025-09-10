Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) versus Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Critical Review

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Construction Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing $2.27 billion 3.48 $322.22 million $7.84 24.27 Construction Partners $2.45 billion 2.77 $68.93 million $1.37 88.18

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Simpson Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Construction Partners. Simpson Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Construction Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Construction Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Construction Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Construction Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing 14.53% 17.72% 11.57% Construction Partners 3.04% 12.24% 3.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simpson Manufacturing and Construction Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Construction Partners 0 1 1 2 3.25

Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $188.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.93%. Construction Partners has a consensus price target of $112.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than Construction Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Construction Partners has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats Construction Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, infrastructure construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Romania, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; and paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement. In addition, the company is involved in site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stones that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

