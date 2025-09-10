Head to Head Contrast: CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) vs. Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CEL-SCI and Prime Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prime Medicine 0 3 4 1 2.75

Prime Medicine has a consensus target price of $8.92, indicating a potential upside of 116.42%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

CEL-SCI has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CEL-SCI and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -238.05% -104.65% Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of CEL-SCI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Prime Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEL-SCI and Prime Medicine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$26.92 million ($9.77) -1.09 Prime Medicine $4.96 million 111.76 -$198.13 million ($1.56) -2.64

CEL-SCI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEL-SCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats CEL-SCI on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers. It is also developing products based on its proprietary technology Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes CEL-2000; CEL-4000; and CEL-5000, which are LEAPS-based product candidates in preclinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

