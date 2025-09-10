Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 906 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of ASML by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after acquiring an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $805.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $727.07. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $873.65. The company has a market capitalization of $316.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

