Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $571.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $600.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,512 shares of company stock valued at $7,805,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

